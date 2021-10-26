After having to cancel last year’s Veterans Day parade, the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization is readying plans for this year’s parade, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 6.
VFW Auxiliary President Jessie Hettinger said Monday she was unsure how many entries organizers had for this year’s parade, because they were still receiving calls from organizations wanting to participate.
“It’s going to be an awesome parade,” Hettinger said. “Even the Shriners are wanting to be in our parade. ... I think it’s going to be the biggest Veterans Day Parade we’ve had in four or five years.”
The parade, which begins at 2 p.m., will start at Clay Street and wind its way down Second Street, before proceeding down Daviess Street to Veterans Boulevard. The parade will then proceed down Veterans Boulevard to the intersection of Frederica Street.
The parade features, so far, three marching bands, a number of ROTC groups, the Coast Guard, military Jeeps, color guards, churches and groups such as the Shriners, Hettinger said.
This year’s grand marshal is Derek Van Tuyl, a New York native who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan as a combat medic with the 101st Airborne Division.
Van Tuyl, who has lived in Owensboro for several years, has been active in events that remember the sacrifices of veterans, and holds is own Memorial Day walk in honor of those who died on active duty.
Van Tuyl said he was honored to be selected grand marshal, adding he is urging veterans to be involved in this year’s parade.
“I want the veterans to know this is for them, and for the community to show its love and support for them,” Van Tuyl said.
All veterans are welcome to march and be a part of the parade, Van Tuyl said.
“Don’t stand in the crowd,” Van Tuyl said. “See the love and support from the community.”
Cathy Mullins, a member of the Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Organization, said she met Van Tuyl when he was honoring fallen service members, including her son, Specialist Brandon Mullins, who was killed while on active duty in Afghanistan in 2011.
“He’s a great guy,” Mullins said. “He’s a really humble guy, and he was blown away by our community wrapping our arms around him.”
Hettinger said this year’s parade will be a large tribute to those who have sacrificed for their country through military service.
“I’m glad we can show our veterans some appreciation,” Hettinger said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
