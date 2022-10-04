A new monument to honor veterans who have gone above and beyond for their communities was supposed to be unveiled in November, but will now have to wait until next year.

Officials for the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation, which is spearheading the project, announced Monday during a luncheon at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum that the granite needed for the monument will not arrive in time for a ceremony that was planned for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

