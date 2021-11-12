Veterans, volunteers and community leaders joined together Thursday morning at the VFW Post 696 to commemorate Veterans Day and the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The ceremony began with the ringing of a bell 21 times by Sons of the American Revolution member Robert Brooks to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice protecting freedom.
Mayor Tom Watson then spoke of how he has seen firsthand the physical toll serving in the military can take on men and women, having fitted numerous veterans for prosthetics in his private business.
“I have been taking care of (veterans) in my private-sector job, and have had someone who lost a limb in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan,” Watson said. “The stories that I have been told and kept in a journal over the years have been magnificent.”
Two minutes of silence were then observed. The first minute to honor those who have given their life in service of their country, and the second minute to honor those who will make that same sacrifice in the future.
Mackenzie Bell then played Amazing Grace on the violin, before Jeremy Stephens of the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra played Taps. The 24-note bugle call and international melody for “lights out” signifies the final resting of a deceased service member.
Bob Glenn, Owensboro city commissioner, said after the ceremony that he’s proud of the way Owensboro supports its veteran community.
“Kentucky is one of the highest states for involvement in the military and volunteering to sign up,” Glenn said. “There is no one to defend our freedom here and abroad if we do not have men and women willing to step up.
“We have been very fortunate over the years that people do step up and volunteer.”
Glenn, who was born at Fort Sill Army base in Oklahoma while his father was in the service, said he believes that while not everyone can serve in the military, every American should serve their country in some way.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. was dedicated Sept. 11, 1921, after the remains of an unidentified American soldier were reinterred after being moved from France.
Today, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of American soldiers from World War II, Korea and Vietnam. When the remains of the soldier from Vietnam were identified as Michael Blassie in 1998, his remains were moved to his hometown. The empty vault serves as a memorial to every unknown American solider throughout time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.