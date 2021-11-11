While Veterans Day traces its roots to Armistice Day — celebrating the first anniversary of the end of World War I in 1919 — today it primarily recognizes the military service of all veterans, irregardless of when or where they served.
Jeremy Camron, director of Owensboro Day Treatment, said he was inspired to enlist in the U.S. Navy at 19 years old in 1993 to continue a family tradition of military service.
“My dad was a Vietnam vet, my grandfather was a World War II veteran, and it was just part of a family tradition I wanted to keep going,” he said.
Camron served as a hospital corpsman, achieving the rank of Petty Officer 3rd Class. He was spent time in Okinawa and the Mediterranean during his time in the service.
Camron said Veterans Day is a day to honor everyone who was willing to fight for freedom.
“My whole life has been in a public service-type job, and I have always felt like there is no greater call than to serve your fellow man, and that is a day to honor that volunteerism and the draftees,” he said.
Camron said his best advice to men and women considering enlisting in the United States military is to be open to change and taking orders from someone else.
“It is a life-changing experience,” he said. “I would say don’t be scared of it, because there is no greater gift than keeping our democracy in the place where we can be a democracy.”
For Gulf War veteran Tina Maloney, Veterans Day is a day to pause and remember veterans’ service to their nation.
“My son is a veteran, too, so it is just a way to remember both of our service, my friends’ service and to remember our friends that didn’t come back,” Maloney said. “I know that is more for Memorial Day, but for me, Veterans Day is a way to remember that, also.”
Maloney said she enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1981 as a way to see the world beyond her hometown of Middletown, Ohio.
Deployed in 1991 during the Gulf War, Maloney received a medical retirement. She is a member of the Owensboro V.F.W. Post 696.
Maloney had brought a selection of Veterans Day-themed hand-painted rocks to the VFW Post on Wednesday, giving them away to fellow veterans.
“I do them for different holidays, but this is the first time I have done the Veterans Day ones,” she said.
Maloney said she is a member of a rock painting group that started up last year during the Coronavirus pandemic, and the group members typically hide the rocks for others to find and enjoy.
“I wanted to make sure these went to veterans; that is why I came here,” Maloney said.
Vietnam veteran Victor Hardesty said he recalled what it was like to return to the United States after serving in Vietnam.
“Oh, it was horrible,” he said. “They would throw tomatoes at you and cabbage and stuff like that, and called you baby killer.”
Hardesty said he wasn’t surprised when he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966.
“It wasn’t a surprise because everyone was getting drafted,” he said.
Hardesty said he went to Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, but didn’t think he would be sent to fight in Vietnam at the time, due to other domestic issues.
By 1968, the situation in Vietnam had changed.
“That was when President Johnson was going to try and end the war by putting more military in there,” Hardesty said. “By the time I got over there, there were seven soldiers for each citizen at the time.”
After concluding his tour in 1969, Hardesty returned to Owensboro by way of southern California.
Hardesty laughed as he recalled being picked up by family in Evansville following his discharge from the Army.
“We get to Evansville, and my brother started laughing as soon as he saw me, because I had gotten dressed up in a suit I had made over there,” he said. “It was sealskin, and I had a ruffled shirt on, and I had these boots on that were made from water buffalo hide, so they were looking for a soldier, and they saw a cowboy.”
Hardesty said he believes the Owensboro and Daviess County area is respectful of its veterans, and it is something he notices and appreciates.
“I think it is nice when you go out to a grocery store, or just different places, and they see you with your veteran hat on and they say ‘thank you for your service,’ and I really appreciate that,” he said.
Owensboro native Jared Spurrier said he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduating from high school in 2003, serving until 2007.
Spurrier said he believes the patriotism that increased in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks contributed to the decision to enlist for many veterans in his age range.
“I would say that especially during that time period, there was a big sense of patriotism across the country in general,” he said. “So I think that young men and women’s desires during that time to willingly volunteer to go and serve their country was probably more so than other times because of everything that resulted from 9/11.”
Spurrier said Veterans Day offers an opportunity for more Americans to pause and think about the sacrifices others have made protecting liberty.
“Veterans Day is great specifically to bring a lot of awareness to the sacrifices that our veterans make for us, but I think it should be something that people not only think about one day a year,” he said. “It should be something that you keep in mind all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.