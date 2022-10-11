Jessie Hettinger, chairwoman of this year’s Veterans Day Parade Committee, wants to honor local emergency personnel not only for serving their community, but also their country.
Hettinger said police, firefighters and any other emergency responders will be the grand marshals of the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 5.
“I didn’t realize, when I was talking to so many young police officers and sheriff’s department deputies, how many of them were veterans,” Hettinger said. “I thought this would be a good way to thank them.”
With Veterans Day falling on Nov. 11 each year, the parade is usually held on the Saturday prior to the date, which is the reason it’s being held on Nov. 5 this year.
But Hettinger said that won’t be the case for 2023.
“Next year, Veterans Day will be on Saturday and we’ll have the parade on Veterans Day,” she said.
So far, Hettinger is expecting school bands, Boy, Cub and Girl Scout troops, classic cars and veterans groups.
But Hettinger said she wants to hear from anyone who wants to participate in the parade and to contact her at 270-929-2077.
Participants will line up at 1 p.m. at Third and Cedar streets, with a 2 p.m. start time.
From there, the parade will head to Veterans Boulevard and end at the VFW Post No. 696 where soup and other refreshments will be served.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Hettinger said she was proud of the 2021 turnout and would like to see similar, if not greater, public support for the veterans this year.
“Even with the COVID, there was still a lot of people who came out for the Veterans Day parade,” Hettinger said. “But I’m hoping this year, too, that we will have a good response. This is a way for people to show they appreciate everything that our veterans have done.”
