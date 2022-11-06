Despite the rainy and windy conditions that rolled through the area Saturday, the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization held its annual Veterans Day parade downtown.
Jessie Hettinger, chairperson of the parade, said there was a good turnout of parade participates, but a few organizations canceled because of weather conditions.
“Some of them have children that were going to march, so I understand,” she said. “With the rain and wind, they didn’t want to risk it.”
The parade has been held for approximately 100 years, only missing one year due to COVID-19.
Hettinger said one of the reasons the parade is important to her is because her uncle was missing in action during the Korean War.
“They finally found him, and he’s going to be coming home after 72 years,” she said. “That is the reason why.”
Hettinger said she is thankful to veterans for their service and sacrifice to the United States and that they are not forgotten.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson was participating in the parade on a trolley honoring Vietnam veterans for the 50th anniversary of their homecoming.
“We’re able to have a conversation today because of what somebody else was willing to do,” he said. “They put their lives on the line and some didn’t make it home and some made it home with issues.”
Watson said he thinks the parade is the least of what the community can do to honor veterans.
“Owensboro has always had a good Veterans Day parade,” he said. “We’ll continue the tradition for a long time.”
Melissa Drake, a member of Amvets Post 75, said their organization has been participating in the parade for at least six years.
“Our post is all about supporting our veterans, anybody in the military,” she said. “What better way than to come down to the Veterans Day parade and show our appreciation, rain or shine.”
Drake’s grandfather and several of her uncles have served in the military.
“The fact that we can have this parade shows the importance of why we should have it,” she said. “We have the freedom to be able to do this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.