Veterans Empowered Together will be hosting the V.E.T. Military Ball at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The event will be presented by Independence Bank and is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, VFW Post 696, American Legion Post 9, AMVETS Posts 75 and 119 and the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization.

