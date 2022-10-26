Veterans Empowered Together will be hosting the V.E.T. Military Ball at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The event will be presented by Independence Bank and is sponsored by Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, VFW Post 696, American Legion Post 9, AMVETS Posts 75 and 119 and the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization.
The ball is open to everyone.
Brian Basham, executive director and co-founder of V.E.T., said the event has been held two times before by board members Cathy and Tommy Mullins as the Kentucky Remembers Military Ball for their family’s Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation.
Veterans from all generations and all service branches — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and the recently commissioned Space Force — will be honored during the program.
Basham said the event is to stay true to the organization’s purpose of showing support for local veterans.
“The biggest thing is, and the reason why we open it to the community, is in our mission statement,” Basham said. “The whole reason we got started was to connect the veterans with their community.”
The event will begin with a red carpet social hour, along with a silent auction and photos to be taken by Dream Copy Photography beginning at 6 p.m., before the formal program starts at 7 p.m.
The program will include “a unique blend of military traditions” such as the Presentation of Colors by Daviess County High School, the honoring of each service branch and its members, a succession of Formal Toasts and the Ceremonial Sword Cutting of the Cake.
The event will also include retired Chief Warrant Officer David Cassity as the special guest speaker, along with a dinner and live music by local band Whiskey Row.
Additionally, there will be a “special, unique signature drink” that will be made by the convention center called the Bulletproof Warrior, Cathy Mullins said.
Attendees are asked to “dress to impress,” with veterans and active duty service members encouraged to wear their uniforms, but not required.
Basham and Cathy Mullins said the event is to serve as a celebration.
“...If you ever served in the military, going to the military ball is kind of fun,” Basham said. “You got to take off the jacket and dance a little bit and let loose; and that’s what we’re kind of gonna do this year as well.”
Cathy Mullins said there will be time allotted to honor all veterans from “each previous conflict or war” ranging from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“...We’re really trying to make connections between these generations to keep that focus,” she said. “The family (and) the fellowship that you get in the military, in civilian life you don’t get that. So having an event like this helps create places and spaces to just cement that bond again.”
As of Tuesday, Cathy Mullins said the event is over 60% capacity.
“The past two (events), we’ve hovered at 100 people …,” she said. “This year, we’re already … almost double that. It’s amazing, it’s exciting.”
Basham feels encouraged by the interest that the community is taking with the event and hopes to keep the momentum going.
“I truly believe that Veterans Empowered Together (is) on fire,” Basham said. “...I think there’s a big part of the community who’s backing us 100% and are helping us get to where we want to be.
“Pretty much, the sky’s the limit with us. We’re here in this county, but we’re actually going out to other counties now; and eventually, years down the road, I mean why not make it a national thing … (where) every state can do it ….”
Proceeds from the event will go toward locally-based veterans programs and to the Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation for scholarships at Apollo High School and the Owensboro Hockey League.
All active duty military and veterans may attend for free.
Civilian tickets are $65 each, with a table of eight being $500.
Tickets are available at owensborotickets.com or by contacting Cathy Mullins at 270-316-9203.
