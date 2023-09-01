The annual Freedom Walk will highlight a September filled with veterans events.
Pam Smith-Wright spearheaded the first Freedom Walk in 2002 to honor the 2,977 people killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and in the hijacked airliner crash outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Twenty-one years later, Smith-Wright, who chairs the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization, said she continues to be inspired to bring the community together to remember 9/11.
“I just thought we needed to do something in this community to recognize those who lost their lives on 9/11,” she said. “And then also the first responders, the people who were going into those buildings trying to save folks. I thought we should remember them too, so that means our first responders as well.”
In 2022, the event was held on Sept. 12 because Smith-Wright didn’t want to interfere with church services.
But this year’s Freedom Walk will take place Sept. 11, with participants gathering at 10:30 a.m. at Owensboro Fire Department Station 1, at West Ninth and Locust streets.
The walk, which is less than a mile, will begin at 11 a.m. and end at the Daviess County Courthouse’s first responder memorial, where a brief ceremony will be held. Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen will be the guest speaker.
When the Freedom Walk began, the march started at the Owensboro Sportscenter and ended at the Charles Shelton Memorial at Smothers Park,. But Smith-Wright said she moved the starting place to OFD Station 1 to decrease the distance for the older walkers.
“We had a lot of elderly people, and I truly appreciated their willingness to participate, but we would have to have a car in the very back that could pick them up,” she said.
The Freedom Walk includes the ROTC members from the local high schools and is open to anyone who wants to march to the Courthouse.
“Their (ROTC) commanders are always so eager for their cadets to participate because it’s a learning experience for them,” Smith-Wright said.
This month will also feature the Run for the Fallen fundraiser from Sept. 9-10. The two-day Run for the Fallen starts in Owensboro and travels 110 miles to Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Jessie Hettinger, vice chairwoman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization, said it’s an event that they’ve supported for years.
According to its website, the Run for the Fallen fundraiser is an “organized tribute event to run specific miles for every Kentucky Fallen Service Member who died as a result of serving from any circumstance during the War on Terror.”
Hettinger said the run kicks off at 7 a.m. Sept. 9 on the riverfront and the community is welcome to come support the runners.
“What I like about the run is that they don’t just cover the veterans who were killed in action but also the ones who had been (in combat) and committed suicide,” Hettinger said. “It covers the PTSD group, too.”
On Sept. 15, a POW/MIA service will be held at 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 696, 311 Veterans Blvd., with members of the Rolling Thunder.
The next veterans activity will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 when VFW Post 696 hosts VetHelp, a group that aids veterans in applying for benefits.
And Sept. 24 at 5 p.m., the second annual Gold Star Mothers and Family Day will be held at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Smothers Park.
