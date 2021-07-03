Forty-six years after the war in Vietnam ended, the memories and the pain are still sharp for those who served and those who lost loved ones there.
Two dozen or more aging Vietnam veterans and their families and friends came to the lawn in front of the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday afternoon to welcome The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall to town.
Mayor Tom Watson said, “These folks on that wall are real heroes.”
Jack Mattingly, president of the Kentucky State Council of the Vietnam Veterans of America, had the wall built in 2017 with the names of 1,108 Kentuckians who either died in Vietnam, were prisoners of war and are missing in action.
Several of the 76 area men who died there are not on this wall because their home of record was in another state.
Frank Richey of Grandview, Indiana, knew that, but he came anyway to honor the Kentuckians.
“Four men from Grandview lost their lives there,” he said.
Richey said he made the Rolling Thunder motorcycle ride across the country to Washington, D.C., 14 times to honor those who never came home.
He was a trucker and tank mechanic in Vietnam in 1969-70, he said.
Mattingly, a Marine helicopter door gunner in 1970-71, said he had held the hands of many dying soldiers and Marines as they were being medically evacuated.
He said he never knew the men’s names and couldn’t tell their families that they died saying they loved them.
So Mattingly said he had the traveling wall built to say that to all families.
He said when he came home from Vietnam he was told not to wear his uniform because of protestors.
“For years, I never told anyone I was in Vietnam,” he said. “I didn’t want them to know.”
In 2017, Mattingly said, his wife persuaded him to visit The Moving Wall — a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — when it was in London, Kentucky.
“I broke hard,” he said. “Marines do cry. I had to do something to tell people about these men.”
Sheriff Keith Cain, another Marine veteran of the war, said he couldn’t count the number of friends whose names are on the national wall.
The convention center lawn is “hallowed ground” as long as the traveling wall is there, he said.
“It’s a good day when old warriors can gather to pay a fitting tribute to those who gave their all,” Cain said.
He said when he first visited The Wall in Washington in 1985, “I didn’t want to go. But I found in its shadow a peace that’s unexplainable.”
Cain told his fellow veterans to “hold your heads high. We did our best for a war we weren’t allowed to win.”
Tommy and Cathy Mullins, whose son, Brandon Scott Mullins, was killed in Afghanistan in 2011, sang the Statler Brothers’ 1998 song, “More Than A Name On A Wall.”
An honor guard fired three volleys in honor of the dead.
And the lonely sound of “Taps” rolled across the field just before the crowd moved forward to touch the names and remember.
The Kentucky Wall will be on display 24 hours a day from Friday through Sunday.
The closing ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
Visiting the memorial is an emotional experience, Mattingly said.
“Most Vietnam veterans come at night when it’s not as crowded,” he said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.