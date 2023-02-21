The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame Foundation unveiled its monument honoring 17 inductees from an 11-county region Monday afternoon on the east side of the Owensboro Convention Center.
Five of the veterans — Larry Hager Jr., Samuel T. Byrd, Adrian P. Bambini, Keith R. Cain and H. Mike Robinson — are from Daviess County.
The 3,500-pound black granite monument stands just over eight feet tall.
Bambini, the master of ceremonies, told the crowd, “You are in the midst of some exceptional people.”
He said the Hall of Fame is based on the accomplishments people have made “after setting their uniforms aside.”
Bambini said in March benches will be added in front of and behind the monument so people can sit and view it.
More than 20 individuals and companies contributed to the $10,000 cost of the project.
It honors veterans from Breckenridge, Ohio, Hancock, Daviess, McLean, Henderson, Webster, Hopkins, Union, Crittenden and Caldwell counties.
The project, which was announced in August, was supposed to be unveiled in on Veterans Day.
But it had to be pushed back because of supply chain issues.
It was created by Tim Rolf, a Hall of Fame member and owner of Rolf Monuments in Newport.
Bambini said earlier, “I think over the next five or 10 years probably most major cities in the state will have one of these monuments specifically honoring those veterans from that geographical area who have gone above and beyond.
He is regional governor for the Hall of Fame Foundation.
Bambini was inducted in 2021.
Since the Hall of Fame Foundation was founded in 2010, it has inducted more than 200 veterans across the state.
Bambini said Kentucky has more than 300,000 veterans.
