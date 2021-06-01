Veterans honored during annual Day of Remembrance ceremony

On Monday Pam Smith-Wright and Daviess County Fiscal Court Commissioner Charlie Castlen read aloud the names of 343 veterans with a Daviess County connection who passed away during the last year.
While they did so during the annual Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Organization Committee’s Day of Remembrance in honor of Memorial Day, attendees placed white roses on the military monuments placed in front of the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Smith-Wright, chairperson of the veterans organization committee, said throughout the year Castlen scours newspapers and consults with funeral homes to ensure that each veteran name is gathered in preparation for the event. For his efforts, Castlen received a plaque as a sign of gratitude from the veterans group, along with Tara Estes, who sang the national anthem, and Joe Krause, director of the community band which played during the event.
After the event, Smith-Wright said it’s important to gather annually to honor those who have served in the military, and especially those who have died while in service to our country. Memorial Day is more than just a day off and picnics and barbecues, she said.
“Now that we don’t have the draft, people don’t seem to think much about the people who put their lives on the line daily to keep us safe,” she said, adding that everyone needs to stop and think about why there is a Memorial Day. “There ought to be a time when we stop and give thanks to those who made it possible for us to celebrate.”
According to Lou Drawdy, former chairperson of the veterans organization and current legislative liaison to the Kentucky General Assembly for the group, the event has been taking place each year since 1988. The group was formed in 1987.
Drawdy said the remembrance ceremony takes place to remember those who have served in our nation’s Armed forced. He also said it’s important to note that “no matter how bad the job was, there’s always good people.”
The job may not have always been pretty, or a soldier’s first choice, but “if Uncle Sam says sit in a chair, that’s your job, you sit in the chair.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
