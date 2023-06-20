After serving their country with distinction, some military retirees invest in their community and fellow veterans. Recognizing the most accomplished of this ongoing spirit of service is the purpose behind the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
The many local inductees were invited Saturday to participate in the unveiling of a further recognition. A granite obelisk placed in the front corner of the Hardin County History Museum includes the names of all local Hall of Famers with room for future generations of distinguished servants.
“It’s not for their military service but what they have done and continue to do for veterans and their families,” said DAV Chapter 003 Commander Robert Casher, who served as the event emcee, and is one of the Hall of Famers.
The sidewalk ceremony, occasionally interrupted by the noise from passing vehicles on West Dixie Avenue, was attended by more than half of the 26 honorees listed on the back of the stone.
“The names on this monument should be revered forever,” said H.B. Deatherage, the founder and CEO of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
He said the local monument is the sixth dedicated in communities around the state. Deatherage later joined with state Sen. Matt Deneen and Hardin County Judge-Executive Keith Taul, the other dedication speakers, in removing a tan covering concealing the granite obelisk.
During his remarks, Taul recognized Hardin County government workers who constructed the platform and made arrangements for the monument. He also offered his appreciation to the honorees for their “above and beyond” service.
Deneen thanked the assembled veterans for carrying their oaths of service beyond their active-duty years.
“These individuals embody the words we so often use to describe our service members,” he said. “Words such as honor, duty, sacrifice and most importantly service to others. They have done so willingly, selflessly and for the betterment of those around them.”
Ben Sheroan can be reached at 270-505-1403 or bsheroan@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.