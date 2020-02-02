Audubon Area Community Services is gearing up for its annual Veterans Resource Fair/Stand Down.
Veterans, active duty, retired military, National Guard, Reservists and military families are invited to attend this free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26 at the Youngman Readiness Center, formerly the Kentucky National Guard Armory. The center is at 3300 Tamarack Road.
In the past, AACS hosted two resource fairs — one in Daviess County and one in Ohio County. This year, AACS pared it down to one fair in Owensboro. Veterans from surrounding counties are invited to attend.
Military release papers, or DD214s, are not required unless veterans plan to enroll in the Veterans Affairs’ health care program. That service will be available at the fair.
The main purpose of the event is to provide information about benefits and services to veterans and their families. In the past, the fair drew representatives from area colleges, employment agencies, financial institutions and health care offices, to name a few.
“This year, we’re going to have two lawyers who will talk about benefits,” said Dawn Tignor, the AACS employee who is organizing the event.
Free haircuts and hearing screenings are among some of the services AACS expects to offer at the upcoming event, Tignor said.
Last year, 327 veterans and their family members attended. If veterans are working and can’t attend, their families are welcome.
Snacks and door prizes will be provided. Photographs will be taken.
At this time, AACS is looking for area restaurants to donate food and drinks to the event.
“We’re also asking people to bring cards and letters of encouragement to be sent to our military overseas,” Tignor said.
The mail will be sent to 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard’s 206th Engineer Battalion, who deployed to the Middle East last summer.
If residents don’t plan to attend the resource fair, they can drop off letters between now and March 26 at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, 1650 W. Second St. A box will be available to accept the cards.
A box for letters will be placed at the resource fair as well.
Any agency that wants to stage a booth at the fair or any restaurant that wants to supply food and drinks should contact Tignor at 270-683-1589 or by email at dtignor@audubon-area.com.
Renee Beasley Jones
