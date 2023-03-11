The Veterans Resource Fair made its return on Friday at the Armory, 3300 Tamarack Road, after three years due to COVID-19. The event was sponsored by Audubon Area Community Services and AmeriCorps Seniors.
Heather Hoover, RSVP manager with AmeriCorps Seniors, said different community organizations gather for the event to share their services with local veterans.
“We have funeral homes, Veterans Affairs, memory and honor organizations, housing, insurance, home help assistance and mental health organizations here,” she said.
The resource fair began eight to nine years ago as a way to provide assistance to veterans in the community.
“Our veterans are so important to this community and a lot of them may not realize that so many of our businesses and nonprofit organizations provide resources that are directly for their benefit,” Hoover said.
The parking lot of the Armory was overflowing with cars on Friday for the fair, something Hoover said was expected.
“We had so many veterans and organizations reach out to us and say they were excited about the event and asking questions,” she said. “We felt like it was going to be a really good turnout.”
Vietnam veteran Victor Hardesty was at the fair on Friday and has been attending for several years.
“I think it’s wonderful to get the veterans together,” he said. “Anytime you get veterans together, they can talk their issues out.”
Hardesty belongs to VFW Post 696 and participates in honor guard.
“A veteran talking to a veteran, they feel like they can open up more,” he said.
The resource fair helps veterans find resources that can provide them with help, Hardesty said.
“A lot of veterans don’t know the benefits they have and this helps them with this, and gives them a guide of where to go to get their benefits,” he said.
Headquarters Barber Shop was set up at the resource fair Friday to provide veterans with free haircuts.
Phillip Pierce, an employee at Headquarters, said it was his first time giving haircuts at the resource fair.
“I wanted to give back to these guys that so freely gave to us for our freedom,” he said. “Veterans are near and dear to my heart. My grandpa was a veteran of World War II.”
Pierce said he has five daughters and that veterans are the reason he and his children have the freedoms they do today.
“The least I can do is give a little bit back when I can,” he said.
Pierce said he would like to return to the fair in the future to provide free haircuts again.
