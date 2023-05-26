HONOR GUARD PIC

Mike Velotta, commander of the VFW 696 Honor Guard, plays taps on Tuesday as fellow members Vick Hardesty, middle, and Mary Goodsell stand at attention during the Rolling Thunder’s annual POW/MIA Memorial Service on Tuesday at Smothers Park. The unit will be part of the multiple Memorial Day services this weekend.

 By Don Wilkins | Messenger-Inquirer

The VFW Post 696 Honor Guard has been busy this week with the lead-up to Memorial Day on Monday.

The Honor Guard appeared at a remembrance service Tuesday at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park for the Rolling Thunder’s annual POW/MIA Memorial Service. It has stayed busy since, participating in multiple veterans remembrance ceremonies that will continue through Monday.

