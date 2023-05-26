The VFW Post 696 Honor Guard has been busy this week with the lead-up to Memorial Day on Monday.
The Honor Guard appeared at a remembrance service Tuesday at the Charles E. Shelton Freedom Memorial in Smothers Park for the Rolling Thunder’s annual POW/MIA Memorial Service. It has stayed busy since, participating in multiple veterans remembrance ceremonies that will continue through Monday.
Demand for the Honor Guard’s services is largely due to the fact it is the only one in Daviess County sponsored by a local veterans organization. Firing rifles, presenting the colors and playing “Taps” through a bugle are among the duties it performs at services.
The VFW 696 Honor Guard — an aging group of former veterans — consists of about 12 volunteer members, with a number of them in their 70s and some in their 80s.
Navy veteran Mike Velotta, the 75-year-old commander of the Honor Guard, said even without Memorial Day events, the group keeps a full schedule by participating in veterans funerals.
Velotta added that the ideal number is seven for an event, but they will perform with fewer, as they did Tuesday with three members.
“We did three funerals last week; we have two this week, and then all of the Memorial Day services we have to do,” Velotta said. “We have done as many as three funerals in a day. But whenever they call us, we’re there for them.”
Victor Hardesty, a 76-year-old Honor Guard member, said he tries to make it anytime he and the group are called.
“I consider it a great honor to pay final tribute to a brother in arms,” said Hardesty, who served in the Army. “…Vietnam veterans didn’t get honored when they came back. It seems like we’ve got it in our hearts that we want to respect all veterans.”
Mary Goodsell, 85, has been part of the Honor Guard for at least 20 years. She served in the Marine Corps as an air traffic controller during the Korean and Vietnam wars.
“I just came from a military family,” said Goodsell about why she joined the Honor Guard. “But I am getting too old for this.”
The families of deceased veterans must request the Honor Guard for it to perform its duties at a funeral service. The group has its own van that transports members to funerals and other events.
To schedule the VFW 696 Honor Guard for a funeral or veterans event, contact 270-683-8621.
“Our comrades deserve a decent military burial,” Velotta said. “They fought for our country just like all of us did.”
