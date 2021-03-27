Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars is asking for community support in cheering on Owensboro resident and World War II veteran Charlie Kimmel to his 101st birthday.
Kimmel, 100, like many during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been stuck at home for most of the last year, according to his wife, Nora Ellen Kimmel.
“He hasn’t been able to go out for some time. When we did get out, we had some help from Home Instead. They took us out and we would eat and he enjoyed that, of course, the virus came along and we couldn’t do that, so he’s just been at home and he doesn’t get out unless he needs to go to the doctor. And of course, we went and got our shots … That’s all he’s been out.”
The VFW recently held a drive-by parade for Charlie Kimmel in an effort to cheer him up, Mary Hettinger, with the VFW, said.
Nora Kimmel said he was able to be outside in his wheelchair to watch the cars drive by.
Hettinger said she was first put in contact with the Kimmel couple late last year when a neighbor called the VFW to help the Kimmels have the flag in their front yard replaced, as it had become tattered.
Since then, she said the VFW has also sent over Christmas cards and hopes to have others in the community send in cards for Charlie Kimmel.
Hettinger said it is important to ensure the veterans in the community are encouraged and know they are appreciated.
“This is why we decided to do … things for him to try to encourage him because she said she would just love to have him to make it to 101 years,” she said. “This is what we do to help our veterans out,” she said.
Charlie Kimmel’s birthday is May 14 and Hettinger said anyone wanting to send him and Nora Kimmel well wishes may do so by mailing or dropping cards off at the VFW.
“I think that would perk him up,” she said. “When we did the drive-by for him, she said it just cheered him up,” she said.
The Owensboro VFW post is at 311 W. Veterans Blvd. in Owensboro, 42303.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
