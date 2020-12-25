VFW honors veterans for Christmas

Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars spent Christmas Eve morning honoring veterans by placing wreaths at memorial sites throughout Daviess County.
Bobby Self, of VFW Post 696, said members wanted to honor fallen soldiers and their families and loved ones during Christmas.
While Self said the VFW could not purchase wreaths for every veteran gravestone as has been done through Wreaths Across America in past years, he said he wanted to try and place wreaths at each memorial site in Daviess County.
Self was able to purchase 20 wreaths to place.
Self said he hangs a wreath at the site where his father is buried, but this year, he wanted to take time to honor all veterans.
“My dad is buried at Veterans Triangle (in Elmwood Cemetery) and I always get (a wreath) to hang on the flagpole there,” he said.
While the event was brought on quickly, Self said he believes it was important to honor the sacrifices of veterans to allow citizens their freedoms and enjoy the tradition of Christmas every year.
“Our veterans and fallen soldiers, we’re honoring them … they sacrificed their life for us so we can enjoy the better things in life. …That’s why we can enjoy Christmas. ” he said. “It’s not just this year, it’s every year.”
Self wanted to extend a thank you to Kroger which provided wreaths for the VFW at a discounted rate, making it possible to honor veterans for Christmas.
