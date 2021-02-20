The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 in Owensboro will host the Mobile Vet Center from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, to assist veterans with accessing necessary physical and mental health services through Veterans Affairs clinics.

Jessie Hettinger, with VFW Post 696, said the Mobile Vet services help veterans actively apply for health benefits they are entitled to through the VA. Many veterans, she said, do not realize these benefits are available to them.

“A lot of veterans think it just pertains to Vietnam veterans. It does not. It pertains to any veterans who have served in the military during wartime and non-wartime. A lot of the veterans do not realize they are entitled to these extra benefits,” she said.

Hettinger said it is normal for many veterans to not seek out benefits because they may not know they are available to them or may have been previously denied benefits and do not realize they are able to reapply.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Mobile Vet Centers are meant to help expand access to necessary health care for veterans and their families, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Hettinger said the Mobile Vet Center will assist in filling out the necessary paperwork and will follow up with the VA as well as veterans to help them get the assistance they need.

She said the Mobile Vet Centers have visited the Owensboro VFW post previously and were able to help some veterans increase their benefit coverage or obtain coverage that may have previously been denied.

Hettinger said veterans need only to come to the Mobile Vet Center clinic at the VFW on Saturday and bring their veteran’s DD 214 forms. The Owensboro VFW post is at 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360