The Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Committee is having a program from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., is hosting the National VET Group to help veterans get benefits and health care. Veterans coming for help need to bring their DD214.
On June 14, the Owensboro Daviess County Veterans Committee will be having a flag disposal ceremony at 5 p.m. at Panther Creek Park South. The public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.