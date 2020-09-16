The Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and unit No. 696 will be hosting a POW-MIA tribute service at 5 p.m. on Friday at the Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Home, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
The public is invited invited.
For more information, contact the Owensboro VFW No. 696 at 270-683-8621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.