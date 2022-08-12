VFW Post 696 will host representatives from multiple veterans organizations from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at its facility at 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro.
Representatives from the Evansville and Owensboro VA clinics, among others, will be available to help veterans with benefit and health care questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.