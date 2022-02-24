VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, will host a Gulf War remembrance ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.
The event will honor everyone from Daviess County who served in the United States military during the Gulf War, which officially ended Feb. 28, 1991.
Members of the public are invited to attend. For more information, call VFW Post 696 at 270-686-8649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.