Last fall, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., paid $26,000 in property taxes.

Tuesday night, during a meet-and-greet with political candidates, Rachel Pence Foster, the county’s property valuation administrator, told VFW members that the state had approved the tax-exempt status they had lobbied for years.

“It’s really going to help us,” Bruce Bolling, post commander, said Wednesday.

He said he was expecting taxes to go even higher in 2023 when the property, now assessed at $1.8 million, will be reassessed.

“We kept going with the tax increases,” Bolling said. “We were able to keep going because the club is very well run. We still have money from the sale of the farm (near Ben Hawes Park) a few years ago and because of charitable gaming.”

He said there was never any thought of selling the property, which is on the riverfront just west of the Frederica Street-Veterans Boulevard intersection.

It’s one of the most desirable locations downtown and would probably sell for more than the $1.8 million assessment.

But Bolling said the building, erected in 1949, had been a club for veterans for more than 70 years.

Besides, he said, “If we moved, it wouldn’t be Veterans Boulevard anymore.”

The city changed the name from “First Street” to “Veterans Boulevard” in 1999 to honor both the VFW and American Legion James L. Yates Post 9, which was then at 118 W. Veterans Blvd.

The American Legion post sold its property and moved to 736 Frederica St. in 2015 because its assessment had jumped from $300,000 to $560,000.

Bolling said the higher assessments were caused by the city’s redevelopment on the riverfront, which made the area more attractive.

“We gave them part of our riverfront easement,” he said. “And it came back to bite us in the butt.”

Chuck Kucera, the post’s adjutant, led the battle for years to get the post tax-exempt status.

But the Vietnam combat veteran died on April 9 at age 74, unaware that his fight had been successful.

“We feel like he knows it now,” Bolling said.

Foster said Kucera had “worked and worked tirelessly” to get the tax-exempt status.

Until Tuesday, the VFW was considered a private charity, subject to paying property taxes.

It had seen its property value increase by 243.7% over a four-year period between 2015 and 2019.

The assessment had gone from $225,000 in 2011 to $525,200 in 2015 to $1,805,200 in 2019.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com