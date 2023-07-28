The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 held a special recognition Thursday, inviting all local Korean War veterans and their family members to recognize the 70th anniversary of the National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.

All veterans and family members of veterans who served in Korea were honored by a special LST-325 “thank you” medallion and neck ribbon, followed by a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps. According to a statement from Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III from the U.S. Department of Defense, it was on July 27, 1953, that military leaders from the United States, North Korea and the People’s Republic of China signed the Korean Armistice Agreement to “insure a complete cessation of hostilities.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.