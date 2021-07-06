The Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Post 696, will host an ice cream social next month to help fund medical expenses for two of its members.
The event will be family-friendly, according to Jessie Hettinger with the VFW, and will feature corn hole tournaments, homemade ice cream, lunch plates and live music from Ohio County bluegrass musician Mackenzie Bell, who will also judge the homemade ice cream contest.
There will be fees for entering the tournament and contest, as well as for lunch, but Hettinger said donations will also be accepted.
Funds will go toward helping two members, one who has been diagnosed with leukemia and has been out of work since February, and another who is experiencing liver problems.
Money collected will pay for medical bills and assist with living expenses for the two members.
Hettinger said she is hoping to bring in from $1,500 to $2,000.
“I would like to make at least $1,500 … that is exactly what we need right now to help them,” she said. “It’s just going to be a lot of fun and we’re going to be making money also hopefully to help our two auxiliary members out.”
Hettinger said the event will take place at 1 p.m. on July 25.
“That way people can go to church, and they can come here after and get them some lunch and have some fun,” she said. “We’ve lost so many members through the pandemic and we’ve had to try and make do and use what we had put back and our pockets are getting emptier now, so we’re needing to make some more money to help some of our members.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.