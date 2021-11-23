The man killed when his motorcycle collided with a parked vehicle Saturday has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Donnie Pitman, 37, of Owensboro died of his injuries after the Saturday afternoon accident in the 1700 block of Virginia Court. Reports say incident happened at 3:37 p.m.
Pitman later died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the incident is still under investigation by the department's accident reconstruction team.
