The man who died in a shooting on Sunday has been identified by the Owensboro Police Department.
Jarnell L. Carter, 21, of Evansville, Indiana, was pronounced dead on the scene of a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of West Second Street early Sunday morning.
Carter suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, along with another unidentified man at the scene who was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was listed in critical condition.
The OPD is still investigating this shooting, along with two others that also occurred early Sunday morning on Scherm Road.
Anyone with any information about the two incidents is encouraged to call the OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
