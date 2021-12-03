The man killed in a Wednesday afternoon collision on Fourth Street has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Dennis Lagrone, 59, of Owensboro, was killed at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, when his bicycle was involved in a collision with a semitrailer on East Fourth Street near West Highland Court.
OPD public information officer Andrew Boggess said the department’s accident reconstruction unit is investigating the cause of the accident.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
