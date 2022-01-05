The driver killed in a collision Monday on Kentucky 81 in Daviess County had been identified.
A Daviess County Sheriff’s Office press release said Mary C. Spencer, 61, of Owensboro was killed in a collision that occurred at 11:19 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Kentucky 81, near the Daviess County Operations Center.
Reports say Spencer was driving a passenger car when she attempted to make a left turn onto Kentucky 81, turning into the path of a pickup truck driving south on the highway.
The vehicles collided, and Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, Brock A. Hopper, 34, of Mortons Gap, refused medical treatment, reports say.
