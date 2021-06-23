A man killed in a Monday afternoon collision on Werner Avenue has been identified.
Owensboro Police Department reports say David Reisz, 59, of Owensboro, died of injuries after the one-vehicle accident that occurred at 1:21 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Werner Avenue.
Reports say Reisz's vehicle struck a tree. No one else was injured in the incident.
