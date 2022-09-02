A video posted to social media earlier this week has resulted in the arrest of five juveniles after police say a sixth juvenile was assaulted by the group. An adult was also arrested following the incident.

According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, on Monday they were made aware of the video, which shows a group of teenagers walking through Elk Creek Trailer Park in Madisonville. MPD says the video was recorded on Saturday, August 27.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.