By Thursday morning, about a dozen cars — many built 100 years ago — were already in town for this weekend’s Bourbon and Blues Car Experience.

Jeff Stumb of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who organized the event, said he expects 100 cars from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and possibly Illinois and Missouri by Saturday.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.