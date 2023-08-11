By Thursday morning, about a dozen cars — many built 100 years ago — were already in town for this weekend’s Bourbon and Blues Car Experience.
Jeff Stumb of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who organized the event, said he expects 100 cars from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and possibly Illinois and Missouri by Saturday.
Many will be classics and vintage vehicles.
Cars that arrived early came from as far away as New York and South Carolina.
They cruised up to Santa Claus, Indiana, on Thursday.
Today, they’ll visit Trunnell’s Farm in Utica and attend Friday After 5, where the JVT Band (also known as the Jeroen van Tuijl Band), a blues-rock-soul band from the Netherlands, will provide the blues element to the event.
Stumb said he expects this to become an annual event and expects it to grow.
People will be able to get a look at the vehicles and talk to the owners during a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Green River Distilling Co., 10 Distillery Road.
Stumb said a Blues Brothers tribute band from Louisville will perform at noon.
And it’s all free, he said.
Food trucks will be available.
Stumb said, “Owensboro is quickly becoming a car enthusiasts’ dream, as it’s centrally located and offers some of the country’s most authentic experiences with live music and bourbon, along a picture-perfect waterfront.”
