KIWI VINTAGE

Local artist Audrey Knollenberg opened Kiwi Vintage on September 3. The vintage clothing store is at 2767 Veach Road.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Audrey Knollenberg enjoys the show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” — so much so that she decided to launch a store loosely based on the idea behind the 1980s-era hit show.

From 50-plus-year-old toy dogs and monkeys to racks of vintage clothing, Knollenberg’s recently opened Kiwi Vintage store offers something for the “weird,” she said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.