Audrey Knollenberg enjoys the show “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” — so much so that she decided to launch a store loosely based on the idea behind the 1980s-era hit show.
From 50-plus-year-old toy dogs and monkeys to racks of vintage clothing, Knollenberg’s recently opened Kiwi Vintage store offers something for the “weird,” she said.
Like so many others who had their lives changed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Knollenberg said her idea for the store started more than two years ago, around the time she also gave birth to her child, Felix.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was unemployed and had a baby. One of the things we would do is take him thrifting with me a lot, because that was something we could both do; I really didn’t know what to do with myself, being unemployed,” Knollenberg said. “Then I realized I really loved it.”
The 26-year-old mother also realized she couldn’t stand the thought of leaving her baby at home and returning to work.
So she decided to create a business that would allow her to bring her now-2-year old son with her.
“I have this whole play area for him to come and hang out with me,” she said, showing a playpen behind her cash register.
Knollenberg procures her vintage clothing and other items from garage sales, thrift stores, estate auctions — and just about anywhere else she can find something unique. Spotting hidden gems is what she takes pride in.
“When I say I get things from everywhere, I really mean everywhere,” she said. “My favorite places are very small towns that are kind of in the middle of nowhere, because I think you find the coolest stuff there. There are also a lot of these hidden thrift stores that are places that might be only open on Saturdays, with everything on sale for 50 cents.”
Along with racks of vintage clothing from 40 to 50 years ago, Knollenberg has toys that go back to the 1960s.
“This old Fischer Price toy — the guy I got it from thinks it’s from the late 50s or early 60s,” she said of a toy dog on wheels. “It’s kind of in rough shape, but considering how long it’s been around, I think it’s cool.”
Knollenberg’s store offers items from local crafts creators, as well as “gender-inclusive clothing.” The style of shopping she promotes — secondhand shopping — is also environmentally friendly, she said.
“Secondhand is important to me because so many clothes get sent to the landfill due to the fast-fashion industry,” she said.
