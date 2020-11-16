Despite COVID-19 forcing the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association to go virtual for its annual Buddy Walk, the fundraiser still generated $88,000 for the organization.
Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA’s executive director, said the money was raised through sponsorships and private donations over a period of five months — June to Oct. 31.
During that time, people had until Oct. 10 to post their Down Syndrome celebration pictures on GRADSA’s Facebook group page.
“We had great (virtual) participation,” Thrash said. “We had hundreds of people who participated. …Usually at our Buddy Walk, we have almost 3,000 people there every year.”
Typically, the Buddy Walk occurs at the end of September on the riverfront. But the one planned for Sept. 26 was canceled because of the pandemic.
Thrash said she was pleased with how the virtual fundraiser was received, but it still didn’t compare to the in-person event.
“It most definitely put a damper on the experience,” Thrash said. “We tried to put on the celebration as we would have if it were in-person. …But the actual day of the Buddy Walk is such as a reminder to all of our families as well as the community about why we come together to support Down Syndrome. We have thousands of people who come together and most of them are not related to one of our individuals with Down Syndrome.”
GRADSA serves between 50 and 60 individuals with Down Syndrome annually.
Thrash said those individuals participate in various GRADSA programs and receive ongoing activity packages from the organization.
“Even though we have COVID and we can’t meet in-person, we’re still trying to provide hands-on things for our kids and adults with Down Syndrome,” Thrash said.
Along with the Buddy Walk helping to raise money and awareness for Down Syndrome, GRADSA is generating additional proceeds through its own coffee brand called Down Right Perfect Coffee.
It was launched on March 21 but as of Nov. 5 the coffee — a medium roast — can be purchased via Walmart.com.
“That’s kind of a big deal for us because it reaches a whole new audience,” Thrash said.
The 2021 Buddy Walk is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
