The Hunger Free Kentucky Day rally was held virtually on Thursday, attracting Gov. Andy Beshear, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles and Attorney General Daniel Cameron who were among the state’s elected officials who spoke during the hour-long event.

The awareness rally was hosted by Feeding Kentucky and led by Katrina Thompson, the new executive director of the nonprofit organization headquartered in Frankfort.

“Our mission is to feed today and end hunger tomorrow,” Thompson said. “We do that by supporting Kentucky through seven food banks, through advocacy, programming, granting and partnerships.”

During the rally, Beshear signed a proclamation declaring Thursday as Hunger Free Day, and announced that he was donating the remaining portion of his inauguration fund — $15,673 — to Feed Kentucky.

Beshear said the importance of Feeding Kentucky has become more evident during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t think of a better place to send these funds that were raised in a time of hope and celebration,” Beshear said. “…The work of groups like Feeding Kentucky make the difference as more than 600,000 Kentuckians rely on food provided by your organization during COVID.”

Quarles took time to reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the hunger problem within the state.

Quarles added that a state with a rich history of agricultural production shouldn’t be battling food insecurity.

“It is troubling that so many Kentuckians suffer from food insecurity,” Quarles said. “Before the pandemic, it was one in seven Kentuckians and one in four K-12 Kentucky students.”

Quarles celebrated Feeding Kentucky’s vital role during the pandemic and also acknowledged the state’s agricultural community for its contribution.

“Kentucky farmers and the entire agricultural community stepped up to the plate … rose to the challenge and helped feed a hungry state and a hungry nation,” Quarles said.

Alisha Mays, who was part of the virtual rally, gave her personal account of food insecurity.

“My momma, a young mother raised in Kentucky’s foster care system, has worried about food her whole life,” said Mays, who is now a food anthropologist. “As a child, she grew up in food-insecure and abusive foster homes. As a mother, she prayed for WIC vouchers and borrowed money when infant formula seemed to vanish from the container.”

Mays talked about how her food insecurity growing up turned into an eating disorder. When she did eat, Mays said she would chew the food for taste and then spit it out.

“I didn’t even know what an eating disorder was when I first stopped eating,” she said. “At first, my meal strike was because we had no food and it was pointless to feel hungry. But then I felt liberated. The pounds flew off and my health problems increased.”

The rally also featured state Sen. Paul Hornback, a Shelbyville Republican and Senate agriculture chairman, and state Rep. Richard Heath, a Mayfield Republican and House agriculture chairman.

“While the issue is complex, the General Assembly is committed to understanding the factors that play a role in hunger, and then working to solve these pervasive problems,” Heath said.

Cameron promoted the Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy program — a collaboration between the office of the Attorney General, the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and Feeding Kentucky.

“By the end of March when the (Legal Food Frenzy) campaign was set to conclude, it was clear that COVID was placing increased demands on our food banks, resulting in the depletion of our food bank reserves,” Cameron said. “In response to these needs … we extended the Legal Food Frenzy competition to help food banks serve our most vulnerable.”

According to the governor’s office, 70% of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants in Kentucky are in families with children. More than a third are in families with a senior or someone with a disability. And as of Jan. 11, more than 3 million meals had been served to Kentucky’s seniors since the start of the pandemic.

