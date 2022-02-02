The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that there were 1,729 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region between Jan. 28-31.
While it’s among the highest number of cases for a reporting period since the pandemic began, it’s a nearly 800-case decrease from the GRDHD’s previous report Friday.
Of the confirmed cases, 874 are in Daviess County; 70 are in Hancock County; 299 are in Henderson County; 87 are in McLean County; 185 are in Ohio County; 96 are in Union County; and 118 are in Webster County.
There were also four COVID-19 related deaths reported — three in Daviess County and one in Hancock County — raising the district total to 751.
The state’s latest COVID report included 8,759 new cases and 15 new deaths. Total deaths in the state number 12,975.
Kentucky’s positivity rate is 27.51%.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said that although the numbers are high, there is a decline in incidence rates of the virus.
The new seven-day average in new cases is 656.1 per day, which is about 193 less than the GRDHD reported Friday. As of Jan. 31, all seven counties in the region reported an incidence rate of more than 200 cases per day.
Owensboro Health also reported having fewer COVID patients, with 47 hospitalized. On Friday, it reported 70 hospitalized.
Of the 47 patients, eight are in critical care, two are intubated. Twenty-nine of the patients are unvaccinated.
Even though these numbers indicate an improvement, Horton said, the virus is still a risk.
“The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” he said. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. If you are not yet vaccinated, go get vaccinated today. If you are already vaccinated and it is time, get a booster shot.”
Otherwise, he said, wearing masks when in public spaces — and especially around people you don’t live with — is also an effective way to reduce spread.
“More important, if you are feeling sick, stay home and don’t infect others,” he said.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 12 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
