The porch is the perfect place to read, and I have neglected it for some time. Sunday afternoon found me settled in with “The Dutch House” and something to drink, thinking what a pleasant time I shall have polishing off Ann Patchett’s book as the world rolls by.

It was cool and quiet, and I heard birdsong.

Except it wasn’t birdsong at all.

It was the increasingly frantic chattering of the house finch, perched in the crepe myrtle trying to get my attention, and it worked. I had forgotten about the nest she has built in the bowl of the light fixture in the ceiling fan above my head. I had assumed she and her babies were long gone, but no.

I bundled up my book and newspaper and glass, and I am not so sure I didn’t apologize to her on my way indoors. At the least I know I said, ‘Okay, you can have it now,” the porch I meant, and I said it out loud, and then I worried my neighbor perhaps heard me.

There are a couple of slats out of place in my backyard fence, and I think of repairing them now while the job would be easy. But these are the little turnstiles the bunny rabbits use to travel from one yard to the next, and I hate to mess with that. They don’t eat too much of my early plantings so I wish them no harm, and I like seeing them in the mornings and at dusk.

It was a year ago I found a whole nest of baby rabbits buried in my flower bed. Since then I have been on the lookout for little signs of them, small bits of gray fur, soft ground. I feel like their protectress now, moved in some mysterious, maternal way.

I am not so tenderhearted about the squirrels. They irk me.

It may be unfair, but no, it really isn’t, because I blame them for the way they treat my tomatoes, how they have killed all joy in raising them, and that, in turn, has messed with my sense of southernness, and I just won’t have it. Squirrels took down the little finch feeder I hung in the yard, took it down in less than two hours. Ruined it, wasted the seed. Didn’t care.

The red mist descends when I see the squirrels swinging wildly on bird feeders, their tails grasping at the pole, their gnawing little teeth a symphony of destruction. The skittery nature of them, darting, stopping, coming back around, acting, well, squirrelly, makes me anxious. But my friend, Sally, has come to my rescue, and the rescue of the little finches.

Any day now I should take delivery of a squirrel-proof feeder, one purchased at Sally’s recommendation, and she never makes idle recommendations. In fact, as proof of this feeder’s excellence, she sent a video taken in her yard as she watched the squirrels thwarted at every attempt. You can hear her laughing in the background. It was entertaining and mesmerizing and a little sinister, evoking the way horrid but delicious way I feel when I see videos of people showing off then falling down.

Never would I have thought I might give up my seat for a bird. Never would I have noticed my presence bothered a bird in the first place. I have friends who are like that, but not me. Never have I invited birds to come and stay, and please come back. But the books tell me if I play my cards right, the little finches often return to the same nesting places, and I hope mine do.

A broken slat for a family of rabbits, or is it more a key under the flowerpot, the unlatched gate so the neighbor kid can use the shortcut. I don’t know. But these days, I’m eager to accept company where I can find it. And on some bright days, I go looking for it, this world that has come looking for me.