When Olive Burroughs would go out campaigning for Owensboro city commissioner, she would take her children along to help hand out literature and meet with people who answered Burroughs’ knock at the door.
Burroughs’ son, Kris Crawford, was never very enthusiastic about the work.
“I used to complain every time we would go walk precincts,” Crawford recalled. “I would complain every day.”
But when Crawford would voice his displeasure, Burroughs had an answer.
“She would say, ‘You are going to thank me one day,’ ” Crawford said.
Turns out, Burroughs was right. Burroughs, who was the first Black woman elected to the city commission, had an impact on Crawford that eventually helped him in his own run for office. Today, Crawford is the first Black constable elected in Daviess County.
“I use the same guidelines she used to run her election,” which included, tell voters what you can do, but don’t overpromise, ask for a person’s vote, always tell voters the truth, Crawford said.
“She was great for the city,” Crawford said. “Truly, if she hadn’t passed away, she would have been mayor.”
Olive James Burroughs was first appointed to the city commission in 1995, to fill the unexpired term of Waymond Morris, who had been elected mayor. Burroughs ran successfully for commissioner in 1996, 1998 and 2000.
Former Mayor Ron Payne was city manager when Burroughs was a commissioner. Payne said Burroughs was instrumental in creating the city’s Neighborhood Alliances, which are active today.
“Olive was very, very supportive of doing that, and really led the charge to get it done,” Payne said. While some people dismissed the neighborhood alliance idea, “Olive thought it would be wonderful to give the neighborhoods the opportunity to work with the city, and the city the opportunity to work with the neighborhoods.
“We wouldn’t have that without her support.”
Burroughs had three children, sons Crawford and Courtney Burroughs and daughter Yager Burroughs Lewis. Burroughs Lewis said her mother worked hard for the city — she knocked on doors to help get voters to the polls and debated and worked to convince her fellow commissioners about city issues, and she was constantly involved in projects. Burroughs Lewis said she remembers seeing blueprints for improvements to the Owensboro riverfront spread out on the kitchen table.
“She truly cared about what each person had to say,” Burroughs Lewis said. If a person had a concern, Burroughs was there to listen and help.
“Whatever we were doing, wherever we were at, she took her job seriously,” Burroughs Lewis said. “She cared deeply about our citizens and their concerns.
“Watching her address those issues made me very proud of her.”
Jimmy Burroughs and Olive Burroughs were married for 34 years before Olive died of cancer on June 6, 2003. She was 52.
Jimmy Burroughs said when Olive first decided to run for office in 1993, he worried about how they would balance the daily demands of family life with a political career. Burroughs lost the 1993 campaign, but she wasn’t discouraged.
“She didn’t like what she was seeing in Owensboro, especially with young people,” Jimmy Burroughs said.
Her interest in young people led to the creation of the Owensboro Youth Summit, which drew hundreds of students for a day of discussions geared toward helping them think about, and prepare for, the future.
“My wife said, ‘You can be part of the problem, or you can be part of the solution,’ ” he said, noting that Olive knew how to work with city officials, to bring them over to her side.
“She said, ‘I’m a voice for the people, but I only have one vote, so you have to persuade the other commissioners,” he said.
Payne said Burroughs was involved in a number of projects, including the construction of the OPD station on West Ninth Street and a new fire station. Major efforts to improve drainage and reduce flooding in the city were done while Burroughs was a member of the commission.
Burroughs had her hand in several projects “you can’t see,” such as drainage improvements under the streets, Payne said.
“She loved her city, and she wanted to see it do well,” he said.
Burroughs lost her commission seat in 2002. Jimmy Burroughs said he thinks Olive’s vote to approve Sunday liquor sales by the drink in August 2002 hurt her politically and at least partially led to her losing her reelection campaign that fall.
“She said, ‘I know it’s a hard decision, and I need to pray on things,’ ” Jimmy Burroughs recalled.
The commission’s work on growth and expansion led to the riverfront the city has today, Jimmy Burroughs said.
“I wish she was around to see what would happen on the riverfront,” he said.
Burroughs Lewis said she sees the results of her mother’s work every day.
“I always tell my kids and grandkids; I’ll drive around the city and say, ‘Your grandmother had a part in that, your great-grandmother had a part in that,’ ” Burroughs Lewis said. “There are just so many memories of her diligently dedicating herself. Her kitchen table was her office.”
Former city commissioner Mayor Pro Tem Pam Smith-Wright said she and Olive were friends and neighbors as children and in high school. As a city commissioner, Burroughs would advocate for her ideas to her fellow commissioners.
“I respect the fact that she stood tall and did her job and represented women, especially women of color, with dignity,” Smith-Wright said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.