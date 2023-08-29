The 16th annual Voices of Elmwood event will make its return at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road.
The event will take place over three week: Thursday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 23; Thursday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 30; and Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7.
The annual event is a collaborative effort between the Owensboro Museum of Science & History and the Daviess County Public Library that honors the region’s past and the lives of those buried at the cemetery through 10 new stories performed by local actors dressed in period costumes.
The presentations are directed by Carolyn Greer, theater director at Owensboro High School.
Dahl & Groezinger, Inc., is the lead sponsor for the event, which includes over 75 community volunteers helping bring the stories and environment to life.
Patrons in attendance will be brought to each story via trailer rides that come equipped with built-in seating and back support. The rides will begin each night at 6 p.m. and will leave every 30 minutes. The last trailer departs at 9 p.m.
Tours last approximately 75 minutes each and trailer guides will be present to provide additional historical information following each performance.
An additional story will be offered when people get on the trailer before making their way to each story on the route.
There will also be three tent shows offered for patrons that are part of large groups or those preferring not to ride in the trailer beginning at 6 p.m. Oct. 5-7.
Kathy Olson, chief executive officer of the Owensboro Museum of Science & History, hopes to build on the success of the 2022 event.
“We had a great year last year both patron-wise (and) weather-wise. It just went very well,” she said. “Except for the first weekend, we were sold out … and we expect (the) same thing this year.”
Olson said attendees will see a big change this year in the event’s route.
“This year, we’re going a little bit farther north into the cemetery because one of the stories that we’re telling … is related to the Confederate statue (‘Soldiers Monument’) … and we are actually gonna be going past the statue by going on this route,” she said. “It’s actually a story that we’ve told before, but it’s a good starting place … with some of the history that we’re going to share about the statue over the next upcoming years.
“It’ll be a great opportunity for people to experience some other portions of Elmwood.”
The event continues to see growth since it began over a decade ago, Olson said.
“We have patrons that have come to it every year or only miss one or two years,” she said. “We have some very, very loyal patrons. … Over half of the tickets (for this year) are already sold.”
Patrons should arrive about 15 minutes before the trailer rides and tent shows. The event is not recommended for children under 12 years old.
Tickets are available for $25, plus fees, at owensborotickets.com or by contacting the museum at 270-687-2732.
Group sales of 10 or more will receive a 10% discount.
This year’s stories, not in order of appearance, will include the following per the Voices of Elmwood media release:
• Reverend Samuel Calhoun — Early 19th century preacher.
• Thomas Yager — The fire chief of the Owensboro Fire Department that fought the 1890 Rudd Hotel Fire.
• Nellie Blandford — 19th century “lady of the evening.”
• Thomas Neubauer — Opened and ran Owensboro’s first bakery.
• Kathleen Daly Chapman — Tells the story of her famous baseball playing husband, Ray Chapman.
• James Gamble Stuart — He kept a secret for 50 years. Hint: It concerns the Confederate Statue now in Elmwood Cemetery.
• Milton T. Hall, Jr. — One of the Tuskegee Airmen.
• Uncle Bill Parsons — A British sailor and Owensboro fisherman.
• Mayme Berkshire — A Daviess County Belle.
• Jenny DeHoney Mills — Daviess County’s Moonlight School Agent.
• Girls on the Warpath! — The Edwards sisters of Slabtown. This presentation will serve as the “warm up” story before the trailers depart to the other stories on the route.
