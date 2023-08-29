VOICES OF ELMWOOD PIC 1

Terri McCarty, from left, Sue Berry and Priscilla Rowland perform in period dress as charter members of the local General Evan Shelby Chapter of the D.A.R. during a dress rehearsal for Voices of Elmwood on Sept. 14, 2022, at Elmwood Cemetery.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The 16th annual Voices of Elmwood event will make its return at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road.

The event will take place over three week: Thursday, Sept. 21 to Saturday, Sept. 23; Thursday, Sept. 28 to Saturday, Sept. 30; and Thursday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 7.

