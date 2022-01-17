Ross Leigh first began working for Daviess County Parks and Recreation as a part-time seasonal employee while a student at Owensboro Catholic High School. Little did he know then that one day he wold be at the helm of that department and celebrating 20 years of full-time employment this year.

After growing up on a 400-acre farm in his native Sikeston, Missouri, Leigh relocated to Owensboro during the winter of 1990, when his father accepted a position with what was then French Implement Co.

“Mom and Dad decided we were going on an adventure, and so Sikeston is a town of just a little less than 18,000 people, so to move to Owensboro, this was the big town,” Leigh said. “It is really imprinted on my heart for raising a family, to spend my life.”

Leigh began working for Daviess County Parks and Recreation after hearing from fellow students that there might be a job opportunity there, during the time period when Panther Creek Park was under construction.

“I had applied and got to be able to know Debbie Zielinski; Debbie is the retired parks director,” he said. “At that point I had worked just as a seasonal employee responsible for the construction of both Feather Landing and Whispering Wind picnic shelters.”

Leigh pulled down an old 4x6 photograph from his office wall showing a younger version of himself underneath a new picnic table he was building for the shelter during that time.

After graduating from Catholic High in 1994, Leigh attended Murray State University, where he studied parks and recreation.

“Those four years were both academically and personally fulfilling,” Leigh said. “It was a wonderful opportunity to determine a direction that I was going to go in my life, plus I was able to meet my wife, Jill.”

After graduating, the couple moved to Madisonville, where Leigh worked for what was then the Shawnee Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America. A promotion brought them back to Owensboro.

“It was after our oldest son was born and I had taken a promotion from Madisonville back to Owensboro that my wife had determined that we were not going to spend our lives with me being gone all summer to a Boy Scout Camp,” he said.

It was then that Leigh began to inquire as to what opportunities might be available with Daviess County Parks and Recreation. He was hired as programming and marketing director as part of a master plan for the parks.

“I started July 15, 2002,” Leigh said. “We were located, at that time, in the basement of the Daviess County Courthouse.”

He was promoted to director of Daviess County Parks and Recreation one year later when Zielinski retired.

“Needless to say, I have really put down a lot of roots in the community and feel very blessed to be able to bring my family back to this community,” Leigh said.

Today, Leigh oversees the three parks that make up the county park system; Panther Creek Park, Yellow Creek Park and Horse Fork Creek Park, as well as the Daviess County Gun Club, which is operated by the department.

While Leigh said it has been a pleasure to see how the parks have grown and matured during his time with the department, he has a particular fondness for Panther Creek Park, at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road. The park features a stocked fishing lake, hiking trails, an 18-hole disc-golf course and six baseball diamonds. Other highlights include a restored one-room schoolhouse and train caboose.

“I guess of the three, it is

always my favorite because that is where I had gotten my start,” Leigh said.

With parks that host hundreds of baseball teams, hikers, family reunions, birthday parties and even the ROMP Music Festival, Leigh said he just likes to see people getting out and enjoying them as much as possible.

“From the community’s perspective, they all have a different reason why they go to the parks,” he said. “One of the things that I think of most often

is with the lakes at Yellow

Creek and Panther Creek being stocked, how many people are fishing in those lakes that are bringing home something to eat that they would not have had otherwise. That is a very tangible concept.”

The parks have also proved to be an important mental escape for people in the age of COVID-19, he said.

“Just allowing their minds to be able to rest and relax, and I think that is a very critical component to what we are,” Leigh said. Taking an opportunity just to sit by themselves, taking an opportunity to go out and play disc golf or go fishing.”

