Volunteer Owensboro, an organization that connects people who want to volunteer with agencies that need help, has four agencies in need of volunteers for safe summer work.
Angie DeWitt, assistant director, “These are safe places in need of volunteers. They are in need and willing to work with families. They can’t really handle random groups because of coronavirus.”
The program, “Summer Serve,” is designed for the pandemic with its social distancing guidelines.
Agencies participating are the Salvation Army, 215 Ewing Road; St Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St. and 901 Hickman Avenue; Joe Ford Nature Center, 3870 W. Second St.; and Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 25 Carter Road.
DeWitt said the nature center and botanical garden are both good for families with young children because they involve outdoor work.
The Salvation Army and homeless shelter are better for older children and adults, she said.
DeWitt said, “Needs change every day. People can contact the agencies and set up times when they can work.”
She said people “are wanting to get out of the house and do things. This will help them and help local nonprofits.”
The Salvation Army needs help with cleaning, packing food bags and helping with meal preparation for the canTEEN Ministry on Tuesdays.
Volunteers must be from the same household.
The agency can accommodate up to 10 people.
Masks must be worn.
Contact Capt. Rebekah Abram, rebekah.abram@uss.salvationarmy.org.
St. Benedict’s needs help with cleaning, organizing and yard work.
Masks must be worn and volunteers must be from the same household. Call Jeff Mattson, 270-925-8994.
Joe Ford Nature Center needs work on the trails and cleaning around the center.
It can accommodate up to six people from the same household.
Masks must be worn.
Contact Deborah Branch, 270-993-6409.
The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden needs help with outside work, planting, mulching and weeding.
It can accommodate any size group from the same household.
Masks must be worn. Contact Susie Tyler, 270-993-1234.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
