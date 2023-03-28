Volunteer Owensboro will offer an alternative spring break activity with the debut of its “Serve Our City” program beginning Saturday and running through April 8.
The program has been described as a “great opportunity to get together with family or friends” to visit a number of area nonprofits through open house sessions to find out how to serve others in the community.
Randy Lanham, executive director of Volunteer Owensboro, said the idea for the program came about about one month ago when he was trying to figure out what he and his family would be doing with the upcoming downtime.
“... My family and I are not going out of town for spring break, not doing anything and just kind of hanging out in town,” he said, “and I thought, and I actually asked my wife and kids, that we should do some volunteering that week ….”
While the family was in agreement, Lanham thought about other families that may not be going anywhere during the spring break week that may want to get into the volunteering spirit.
“I just started asking around to the different nonprofits that I work with regularly through Volunteer Owensboro,” he said.
Lanham said 16 nonprofits jumped on board to participate in the event, which includes: My Sister’s Keeper, Hospice Heartford House, the Opportunity Center, Boulware Mission, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County, AmeriCorps Seniors, Wendell Foster, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, Crossroads Shelter and Food Pantry, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services, Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center, Saving Paws Animal Rescue of KY (SPARKY), Dream Riders of Kentucky, Daniel Pitino Shelter, Daviess County Animal Shelter and Western Kentucky Botanical Garden.
Lanham said most of the participating entities will be holding an open house, where attendees can “come-and-go.”
“They’ll walk in and see the place. They’ll find out what they’re all about. They’ll find out the volunteer opportunities,” he said, “and there are some of them that you actually do some volunteering (that day).”
Lanham hopes the event will expose the public on how they can help Owensboro in ways big and small.
“I feel like it’s in our DNA to serve other people and to volunteer,” he said. “I feel like when we are doing that, it makes us feel good. It’s a good feeling to be able to serve others.
“I’m really hoping that people will go into these places, learn about them and really find a place not to just spend and learn about it; but I hope that they find a place that kind of calls them.”
