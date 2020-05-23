Freda O’Bryan can’t wait for June 1.
That’s when volunteers can return to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter.
O’Bryan and her lifelong friend Martha Horton work as a volunteer team at St. Benedict’s reception desk.
The two women sign in clients three evenings a month. O’Bryan and Horton’s last day of service was the end of February.
In March, St. Benedict’s closed its doors to the public to keep staff, clients and volunteers safe during the coronavirus.
Weeks turned into months. O’Bryan said she has missed the shelter and its clients.
“St. Benedict’s is part of my life,” she said. “I have been there to see all the positive, wonderful things that go on at the center.”
Volunteers — including those who lead Bible study and provide meal service — will return to a “new normal” at St. Benedict’s, said Harry Pedigo, executive director.
The shelter has been outfitted with sneeze guards at the reception desk and food counter.
Volunteers will be asked to wear face masks. Everyone must maintain a 6-foot physical distance from other people at the shelter.
Food teams must wear gloves and masks. For proper physical distancing, no more than eight people per food team will be allowed.
Frequent hand washing is required. And, of course, hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the shelter.
“We will screen all volunteers (for temperatures and illness) when they come in,” Pedigo said.
He won’t be surprised if some volunteers decide not to return yet. Some have health issues that put them at higher risk for COVID-19, and they may be uncomfortable with the exposure risks.
St. Benedict’s always valued its fleet of volunteers, he said, but their absence during the coronavirus highlighted how much they do and what they add to clients’ lives.
For the past few months, the shelter’s staff worked overtime to make up for the loss of volunteer hours. “We found out how dedicated and devoted our staff is,” Pedigo said.
June 1 can’t come fast enough, he said. Staff members and clients are eager to see volunteers again.
“They bring that love of Christ and that support system to St. Benedict’s,” Pedigo said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
