It was 15 degrees in English Park at 9 a.m. Friday.
But the breeze blowing off the Ohio River made it feel more like 1 below.
And a light snow was falling.
But 30 or more volunteers were setting up a Christmas breakfast in the park’s picnic pavilion — free to anyone who wanted to eat with others on the year’s most special day.
Lacie McLaughlin and the other volunteers could have been home where it was warm.
But the real Christmas spirit was there in the park that morning, she said.
“A lot of people don’t have enough food today,” she said. “We have more homeless at Christmas this year than we used to. It’s worth being out in the cold. It’s a fun thing to do on Christmas.”
Angel Welsh, a WBKR-FM radio personality, came up with the idea for a free Christmas breakfast about a month ago.
“It’s for everybody,” she said. “Not just the homeless. Joe (her husband) and I both know what it’s like to not have anybody at Christmas.”
If the cold kept too many people away, she said, “We’ll take the food to the shelters, the Cadillac Motel and The Colonel House.”
Those motels rent rooms by the month.
Welsh said Reid’s Orchard, Great Harvest Bread and Total Packaging sponsored the event, along with a lot of individuals.
Friends of Sinners, where Joe Welsh is executive director, turned out in force to help with the breakfast, Angel Welsh said.
She said breakfast was being prepared for 150 people and there were around 250 “blessing bags” of food.
The menu included biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, donuts, fruit, coffee, hot chocolate, milk and juice.
It was cooked at Matthew’s Table, a local church.
Starling Noffsinger, Jeremy Cole and their son, Daniel Daugherty, 7, were waiting in the park’s playground for the food to be prepared.
She said they heard about the breakfast on Facebook and decided to come despite the cold.
“It’s a good thing,” Noffsinger said.
Joe Welsh said, “We just want to give back to the community on Christmas. We selected English Park because there have been a lot of homeless people living along the river this year. But it’s free to anyone who wants to come.”
According to the National Weather Service, the average low here on Christmas morning is 27 degrees.
The high Friday didn’t reach that temperature.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
