Volunteers came to the Daviess County Animal Care and Control shelter’s rescue after it experienced busted pipes over the weekend due to cold temperatures brought about by the winter storm.
Ashley Thompson, shelter director, said it took a couple of days to clean the shelter between the water and animal cages.
A post was made to the Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control Facebook page asking for volunteers to help clean the affected areas of the shelter.
Thompson said there were approximately 15 volunteers who helped clean the shelter.
Beverly Duncan has been helping at the shelter for more than 10 years and was one of several volunteers that helped clean up the mess made by the busted pipes.
“It was the west wall of the shelter up high close to the ceiling,” she said. “It all flowed down and across. It was awful.”
The busted pipes were discovered on Sunday morning, Duncan said.
“There was at least two inches of water on the floor in the open cat room and in the kitchen,” she said. “Cardboard boxes soaked up some of the water, but all of the files in those boxes will have to be gone through to see if it can be saved.”
Duncan said plumbers arrived at the shelter on Monday afternoon to fix the pipes.
“They were carrying gallons of water in to water the dogs and the cats,” she said.
All of the animals staying in the shelter are OK, Duncan said.
“The cat rooms and the cat cages where the water entered were all elevated,” she said. “We had six huge plastic garbage bags full of bedding that needed to be washed and there was no water yesterday.”
The garbage bags were delivered to volunteers to wash.
“I think it’s wonderful that people will step out of their busy lives and come out and step up and help where lots of help was needed,” Duncan said. “I think that’s a good thing about our community.”
