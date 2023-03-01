Between sorting through donations and helping shoppers, volunteers were hustling around the busy Common Good Community Store on Tuesday.
Angie Wright, a Virginia native, moved to Owensboro four years ago, and for the past year she has been volunteering at the thrift store based out of Owensboro Christian Church.
Wright said she’s not only a volunteer but a recipient of the store’s love.
“When you move from out of state, you’re limited on stuff, and it was my kids’ granny who told me about this place,” Wright said. “I bought my first dining room set here and other little things. Then, I was like how can I give back?”
Every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon the thrift store opens to the public.
And on those days, at least 22 volunteers come together, with each having an assigned job.
Roger McDaniel has been volunteering for more than four years.
McDaniel said he concentrates on the loading and unloading as well as ensuring donations are where they’re supposed to be.
“I’m here a lot more than Tuesdays and Thursdays,” he said. “…We work underneath the church, and most of our volunteers are from the local church; we do have some from other churches, too.”
Over the years, the number of volunteers has increased — along with the revenue.
Antonia Purcell, who manages the store, said the store would pull in around $200 for one day in the early years, but now it’s common to earn between $1,000 to $1,200 in a four-hour day.
“We’re putting out (good) things that are affordable and reasonable,” she said.
Purcell said all items are sorted, and if they’re not sellable they try to find a place for them, such as the Daviess County Animal Shelter, which takes old blankets and pillows.
The money earned from the store goes toward the church’s “Serve the ’Boro” ministry, which aids city and county public schools as well
as nonprofits.
The goal this year is to also use proceeds to contribute $50,000 for an Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity build.
Purcell said they plan to provide labor as well for the Habitat house.
“We’re going to work on it together in April,” Purcell said.
The store features items such as clothing, small appliances, furniture and an assortment of decorations.
Shirley Pollard and Phyllis Freels were shopping together Tuesday.
“Things are going so high in stores you have to budget yourself,” Pollard said.
“And it helps the store out, too,” Freels added.
For Wright, volunteering at the shop has been a good experience and a way to share her story with others who might be struggling with life.
“You might be going through a storm, but it’s OK; it’s OK,” Wright said. “There’s a rainbow, the sunshine is coming.”
