Saturday morning, as concert-goers rolled into Yellow Creek Park for the final day of the ROMP Festival, Geraldine Owsley was there to greet them.
Owsley, or “Mama G,” as she’s called by her fellow volunteers, was wearing a sparkly red cowboy hat. She greeted each car-full of attendees.
“Romp on, baby!” Owsley called. People smiled and waved back. A family friend jumped out of her truck to give Owsley a hug.
Owsley, who has been working the ROMP gate for several years, said the festival is special for her family, several of whom volunteer annually at ROMP.
“It’s still a joy for me to do this,” Owsley said. “People just call me, ‘The Legend.’ They really enjoy the energy I give, and the smiles.”
Volunteers were some of the first people to arrive for this year’s ROMP festival, and they’ll be some of the last to depart. Debbie Thomas, one of the volunteer coordinators, said it takes “hundreds” of people donating their time to make the festival run.
“I have volunteers parking, as shuttle drivers,” Thomas said. “We have yoga twice a day, and that’s done by a volunteer.”
Jennifer Owsley-Midkiff has been bringing her mother, Geraldine Owsley, her sister, Janice Owsley, and other family members to volunteer at ROMP for five years.
“My friends from Wendall Foster, and their friends, have joined in as well,” Owsley-Midkiff said. The volunteers were checking wrist bands and passes at the gate while welcoming new arrivals with cheers.
“We parked RVs on Tuesday,” Owsley-Midkiff said. During the festival, “I work from 7 a.m. to midnight.”
The volunteers do deal with gate-crashers, she said.
“I pop trunks,” she said. “We have to be sure.”
Deanna Darnes has been a ROMP volunteer for two years.
“I enjoy the camaraderie with the ROMPers,” Darnes said. “It’s like a family of volunteers here, and we have a good time.”
Volunteer Lynette Douglas said she sees many familiar faces each year.
“I enjoy meeting new people coming from different states,” Douglas said. “They remember who you are.”
Volunteers who work three four-hour shifts during the festival receive a weekend pass and a camping pass, Thomas said. The music festival draws a large number of musicians who play in pickup groups all weekend long. The volunteers also get into the act, Thomas said.
“A lot of volunteers bring their instruments,” she said. “If they are not volunteering, they’re jamming.”
Although volunteers who receive passes can attend the concerts, Owsley-Midkiff said she usually doesn’t.
“I’m too tired,” she said.
