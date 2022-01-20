When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, a lot of people were afraid to get out, Mike Hamilton, Daviess County’s solid waste coordinator, said Tuesday.
But the county’s “Cash for Trash” program still saw volunteers from 80 organizations picking up 6.65 tons of trash — including 94 tires — from 330 miles of the county’s roads and ditches that year, he said.
They filled 1,544 bags with the cans, fast food wrappers and other trash.
Last year, when people understood more about how COVID-19 spreads, volunteers from 79 groups picked up 6.64 tons that included only nine tires.
“We had a tire amnesty last year,” Hamilton said of the steep drop in the number of tires snared from ditches.
The amnesty program let people turn in old tires for recycling.
Volunteers in 2021 filled 1,800 bags of trash.
“They must not have filled them all the way,” Hamilton said of the increase in bags from slightly lower tonnage.
The county’s ditches are apparently cleaner than they were a decade ago.
In 2013, volunteers picked up 2,945 bags of trash — 11.53 tons — along 594 miles of roads.
The state returns money to the county each year from its “environmental remediation fee” of $1.75 per ton of garbage hauled to the county landfill or transfer station.
The county uses that money to pay volunteers to pick up trash along its roads and ditches.
Hamilton said in 2021, volunteers received $160 for every mile they cleaned.
But the state has capped that at $100 a mile this year, he said.
“That’s a big cut,” Hamilton said. “But we can increase the miles. They were doing five miles last year, and they can do six this year.”
Last year, the county received $68,091 from the state for the program. This year, that’s going up to $76,406.
“Any money we don’t spend, we have to send back to Frankfort,” Hamilton said. “We don’t like to do that. We like to spend it all. It helps the organizations that do the work, and it helps keep the county clean.”
Until 20 years or so ago, the county was using inmate labor to pick up trash.
But the state decided that it wouldn’t provide full reimbursement to counties for inmate labor.
And Daviess County had to send an average of $16,000 a year back to Frankfort.
So, in 2007, Hamilton called other solid waste coordinators across the state and asked what they were doing.
Several of them were using the “Trash for Cash” program.
The county adopted the program and has used it ever since.
