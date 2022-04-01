After two years of waiting, Siddhi Vora, a 2017 graduate of Daviess County High School, will leave today (April 1) for India to begin a research project that has been awarded to her through a scholarship from the Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
Delays due to the pandemic slowed the process for the Fulbright Scholar to begin her research on youth activism in Mumbai, the most populous city in India. But she looks forward to beginning the work.
Vora was born in India, and she said it’s been two years since she visited the country, where a lot of her family still lives.
She is excited to return and to live there nine months while completing meaningful research, she said.
“Fulbright is all about cultural exchange and fostering mutual understanding,” she said, “and this will be a great way to do that.”
According to us.fulbrightonline.org, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program provides grants for students to study abroad in an environment that “facilitates cultural exchange through direct interaction on an individual basis in the classroom, field, home and in routine tasks allowing the grantee to gain an appreciation of others’ viewpoints and beliefs, the way they do things and the way they think.”
Scholarships are given for a variety of educational and research projects.
Through her research, Vora hopes to understand what motivates younger people to pursue activism and how that is specifically influenced by the position they hold in Mumbai.
“Mumbai would be the equivalent to New York here,” she said. “It’s not the capital, but it’s an economic and cultural capital. So in my proposal, I argue that your circumstances are going to be different living in Mumbai than living in a smaller town or a village.”
She hopes to gain more insights on how living in Mumbai might affect the way youths pursue activism.
Vora graduated from the University of Washington in St. Louis in 2021 with a degree in women’s, gender and sexuality studies and a minor in history and south Asian studies. She said her research project is a perfect fit with her studies.
Most of the people in Vora’s family pursued careers in medicine, science or other STEM fields, and she has felt grateful to her family for being supportive of her exploration and pursuit into different avenues of academic study.
“If at 18 years old I learned I would have a gender studies degree and that I am going to India to live for a little under a year, I think that would have blown my mind,” she said. “It’s not something I was expecting for myself, and I am very grateful to have this opportunity and for my family’s support.”
Macey Higdon, a 2017 DCHS graduate, was also named a 2021 Fulbright Scholar. She is pursuing a two-year master’s degree at the University of Jyvaskyla in Finland. Her field of study is in biology of physical activity with a focus in biomechanics.
The University of Louisville 2021 graduate said that her role as a Fulbright grantee will be to “engage with my community, so I plan to partake in Circle of Friends, a community organization put in place to combat loneliness among older people.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.