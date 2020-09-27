Dr. Kishor Vora recently opened the Vora Wound Healing Center.
Vora, a well-known Owensboro heart surgeon, is a cardiovascular specialist.
“I’ve been involved in wound care indirectly for the last 25 years,” he said.
Diabetes, arterial disease and vein issues all relate to stubborn wounds that refuse to heal.
Vora said many people think of him as a heart doctor only. However, during his career, he has trained more than 200 cardiologists, radiologists and vascular surgeons about vein and arterial interventions.
From the beginning, he was interested in vascular health, and, for years, he has wanted to open a wound care center.
Vora Wound Healing Center’s goals are rapid healing and prevention of amputation.
About 2 million people in the U.S. are living with limb loss, according to the Amputee Coalition.
Doctors perform about 185,000 amputations annually nationwide, the coalition reports. In 2009, the hospital costs alone reached more than $8 billion.
There are indirect costs associated with amputation as well, such as lost productivity and early death.
“Nearly half of the individuals who have an amputation due to vascular disease will die within five years,” according to the coalition’s website. “This is higher than the five-year mortality rates for breast cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.”
Brandy Abell is a nurse practitioner who works with Vora at the wound center, which opened Aug. 19.
“We’ve already had two healed wounds,” Abell said.
At Vora’s new wound center, care includes diagnostics, wound treatment, and treatment of arteries and veins.
“All at the same (office location), which makes it more cost effective,” Vora said.
Few doctors take care of the heart, arteries and veins, he said. Vein and artery treatment are more complex and take more time and patience.
He is the only physician he knows of in the region who works on arteries below the knee and veins in the belly and pelvic area.
The Vora Wound Healing Center is at 1200 Breckenridge St., Suite 201.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 270-683-2083.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
